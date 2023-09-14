Eskom Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says the power utility last night reached the highest peak losing over 6000 megawatts due to high electricity demand, prompted by the cold front which swept in over several parts of South Africa.

Indefinite stage 6 blackouts have already been implemented earlier this week.

Mokwena says the cold weather increased the demand for electricity during the peak hours between 5pm to 9pm.

The already struggling utility has been subjecting South Africans to its worst-ever electricity outages with stages 7 and 8 not ruled out.

Mokwena says despite stage six power cuts already in place, residents are warned of unplanned outages.

“Let me start by apologising to the country for overage as we always say a stage of load shedding is about a thousand but not an absolute number but it’s about a thousand megawatts and yes we implemented 6200 megawatts last night at our peak load shedding. The reason why we sent the warning yesterday is because we hit around 33 000 megawatts and that was worrying because with load shedding the more gap that you have between your supply and demand the more load shedding or higher stages that you go.”

[ON AIR] Eskom is appealing to the public to reduce the electricity demand by switching off non-essential appliances, mainly geysers, swimming pool pumps and electric heaters to avoid higher stages of loadshedding. Daphne Mokwena – @Eskom_SA Spokesperson on #SAfmSunrise #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/WJQwde4X8V — SAfmRadio 📻 (@SAfmRadio) September 14, 2023

