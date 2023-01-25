Power utility, Eskom has released a statement saying they will be implementing stage five rolling blackouts from Thursday.

Eskom says “Due to the breakdown in of a generating unit each at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations over the past 24 hours.”

The statement says the rolling blackouts will increase to stage five for the remainder of the week, starting from 5 am on Thursday morning.

Eskom tweeted the changes on Wednesday afternoon:

#POWERALERT1 Stages 4 and 5 loadshedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Thursday morning until Sunday

afternoon. pic.twitter.com/68dMRmTJ7D — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 25, 2023