Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the electricity system remains constrained, as Eskom’s generation fleet continues to experience unplanned outages.

Ramokgopa says unplanned outages account for 18 000 megawatts which have necessitated stage 6 loadshedding.

He says units at Lethabo, Thuthuka and Medupi have been out over the past week.

Ramokgopa explains, “Early in the week on Monday when Eskom was able to attain one of the two units that were out of operation in Kriel, this exercise resulted in the four operating units being taken out and that rang alarm bells increasing the four outages. We know that we still have units at Lethabo, Thuthuka and Medupi that have been out over the past week.”

Meanwhile, Eskom has announced that due to lower weekend demand, load shedding will be reduced to stage three from 5am on Saturday morning until 4pm in the afternoon.

Thereafter, stage five load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Sunday.

However, the power utility’s spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena warns that stage six will return next week.

“Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Sunday, followed by stage 4 load shedding from 05:00 until 16:00 on Sunday. Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented thereafter. Eskom will publish another update as soon as any significant changes occur. Breakdowns are currently at 18 713 MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3 222 MW.”

VIDEO | Minister Ramokgopa’s Executive Statement on Energy Action Plan & Rolling Blackouts: