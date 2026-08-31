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Eskom profits more than double to R30bn in 2025/26

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa seen at a media briefing on Eskom's 2025/2026 financial performance in this image captured on 31 August 2026.
  • Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa seen at a media briefing on Eskom's 2025/2026 financial performance in this image captured on 31 August 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @DOEE_ZA
Naledi Ngcobo

Eskom has reported improved financial and operational performance for the 2025-26 financial year, as profit after tax more than doubled from a previous R14 billion to R30 billion.

The power utility attributed its improved performance to a sharp focus on systems recovery and strong leadership through executive competence and a reconstituted board.

Eskom says a 4% increase in revenue was supported by the 12.7% tariff increase. However, some potential growth in revenue was offset by a decline in sales.

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says, “The improved operational performance has translated into stronger financial outcomes. Profit before tax of R39.4 billion and cash equivalents of R124.9 billion on 31 March 2026. These figures demonstrate that operational recovery is beginning to support a stronger balance sheet and improve liquidity.”

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