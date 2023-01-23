Eskom’s Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer says the power utility has been able to procure just over 50 million litres of diesel to run its diesel-powered emergency generation fleet.

He says this will go a long way in reducing rolling blackouts.

Eskom says numerous interventions are being explored to manage electricity demand.

Oberholzer elaborates, “We have procured a little bit of more than 50 million litres of diesel, that approval was given on the 6th of January. This will be as and when required to make sure that we manage the pump dam levels and to make sure we manage the levels of load shedding.”

On Sunday Eskom briefed the media about the state of the power utility’s systems:

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter earlier said that chances of reaching Stage 8 rolling blackouts have started to recede.

The National Energy Crisis Committee has identified structural faults in the design of new power stations as factors that are contributing to the current electricity supply constraints.

On Saturday, the committee released a 6 month progress update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.