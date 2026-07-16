Eskom opens talks after disconnecting illegal power at Lion Park

Eskom says it remains open to discussions to ensure the restoration of electricity supply to the Lion Park community in Camperdown, near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

The power utility says it began an operation on Wednesday to disconnect nearly 2 000 households that are illegally connected to its network.

It says the illegal connections cost the utility approximately R12 million annually.

Eskom’s Senior Manager for Retail, Dade Mbhele, says the utility presented the local trust with a quotation for a bulk electricity supply last year as a temporary solution, but the offer was not accepted.

“The conversation between ourselves and the community has been the positive. Some of them say they understand that they have illegally connected for a number of years and they want to do things right, which is really wonderful for us. The way that we propose that this happen and the trust plays a critical role here. As the administrators of this area, they need to help us to unlock what the blockages are there, so we need to unlock that part so that the conversation can carry on.”

Meanwhile, traditional leader Lindizwe Mlambo says disconnecting the electricity will put the community at risk, as residents will be forced to use candles for lighting.

He says candles are a common cause of house fires. Mlambo also says the community is confused after learning there are two trusts claiming authority over the land.

“ This is a difficult and painful experience as we are used to electricity. Children are traumatised as they haven’t experienced this life before. There are residents here who haven’t made fire using woods but today they have to go and collect woods from the forest. People have to light candles and they are dangerous. Houses are exposed to a dangerous situation.”

🚨 Eskom Continues Its Operations in Pietermaritzburg Following yesterday’s operation, Eskom teams are continuing enforcement activities today in Lion Park and Nkanyezi, Pietermaritzburg, focusing on the removal of illegal electricity connections. We remain committed to… pic.twitter.com/3DGJhqKzdz — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 16, 2026

VIDEO| Eskom employees disconnect illegal connections in Lion Park:

