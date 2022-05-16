Power utility, Eskom has adjusted its measures to deal with rolling blackouts, increasing from stage three, to stage four loadshedding from 5PM on Monday.

The changes come after the power utility had indicated that it would implement stage 3, but on the latest statement released on Monday afternoon, it states a failure in unit 2 at Kusile Power Station as the cause of the adjustment.

Eskom says “Unit 2 of the Kusile Power Station tripped earlier this afternoon, taking 720MW of capacity with it.”

Restoration on the failed unit is expected to come into place as the evening progresses, the statement added.

Earlier, EFF leader Julius Malema, says his party believes that the recent rolling blackouts may be attributed to government’s intention to incapacitate state-owned entities.

