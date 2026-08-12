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Eskom mobilises additional resources following supply disruptions

FILE | Eskom transformer.
  • FILE | Eskom transformer.
  • Image Credits :
  • Eskom
SABC News

Eskom has mobilised additional technical resources across several provinces following electricity supply disruptions.

The power utility has cited severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, snowfall, strong winds and extreme cold, as the cause of the outages.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and the Free State are among the provinces that have experienced weather-related faults and damage to electricity infrastructure.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says, “Eskom teams are assessing the damage, attending to faults and working to restore supply where conditions allow. However, road closures, hazardous terrains and continued adverse weather conditions may result in longer-than-usual restoration times in some areas. The safety of customers, communities and technical teams remains Eskom’s highest priority. Customers are asked to observe safety precautions, treat all electrical infrastructure, including fallen or low-hanging cables, as live and dangerous.”

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