A Eskom project manager, arrested for fraud and corruption, is expected to appear in the Middleburg Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Monday.

The Hawks says the project manager was given R25 000 in November last year as gratification by a company for it to be awarded a one-year tender to install lights at Eskom.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale, “The improprieties were reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation. The Hawks’ members worked on an operation which was conducted outside Kriel Power Station after information was received that the suspect will be transporting money yet again to the service provider. During the operation, the suspect was searched and no money was found in his possession but R16 600 was found at his place of residence.”