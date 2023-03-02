Stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 16:00 on Thursday.

Thereafter, Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Saturday.

#POWERALERT1 Loadshedding will continue to be implemented at Stage 4 until 16:00 today. Thereafter, Stage 5 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Friday. Stage 4 loadshedding will again be implemented from 05:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/Io6tIgvuxv — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 2, 2023

Stage 4 load shedding will then be implemented from 05:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Saturday, whereafter it will be reduced to Stage 3 load shedding until 16:00 on Saturday.

Stage 4 will again be implemented from 16:00 on Saturday until 05:00 on Sunday.

A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur.

In the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

Breakdowns at a unit each at Duvha, Lethabo, and Majuba power stations caused units to be taken offline for repairs.