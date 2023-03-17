Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage one from 5 AM on Saturday morning until 4 PM in the afternoon. Thereafter, stage two will be implemented from 5 AM on Sunday morning.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena says this is due to some recovery in generation capacity over the past 48 hours and lower expected demand.

“Load shedding will be suspended on Sunday between 05:00 and 16:00. Thereafter, Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 on Sunday until 16:00 on Monday. During the last 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden and two units at Hendrina power stations were taken offline for repairs.”