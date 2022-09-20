Eskom has launched its power purchase programme to secure one thousand megawatts in an attempt to reduce the rolling blackouts that is making the lives of ordinary South Africans difficult and causing damage to the economy.

#EskomMediaStatement Eskom launches power purchase programme to secure 1 000MW to bolster constrained generation capacity pic.twitter.com/sFrLnaSDJp — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 19, 2022

Eskom implemented stage six rolling blackouts from Sunday and lowered it to stage five from midnight last night.

Eskom briefs the media on the current system challenges:



Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane says people are using rolling blackouts to commit acts of vandalism and theft of its electricity network infrastructure.

The increased levels of rolling blackouts have affected the city’s regions with rolling blackouts two to three times a day.

Mayoral spokesperson Sipho Stuurman says, “The city has also noted a concern in trend where our electricity network is being targetted during load shedding by criminals who are looking to either steal or vandalize. This is concerning because this is a spike of vandalism targetting our substations across Tshwane, almost daily. So residents should be aware that cable theft and damages to our substations are hindering our ability to provide a stable power supply.”

Rolling Blackouts | Energy plan announced in July is being implemented: Prof. Azwimpheleli Mamphweli

Additional reporting by Nothando Magudulela.