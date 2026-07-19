Eskom: Koeberg radiation incidents pose no danger to public

Eskom has assured the public that it applied due diligence in containing radioactive material in its operations at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town.

This comes after three radioactive contamination events occurred at Unit Two of the power station during maintenance work.

The power utility says the events resulted in elevated airborne radioactive contamination within controlled areas of the containment building.

Eskom Board Chairperson Mteto Nyati has stressed that the incidents posed no danger to the public.

Mteto Nyati says, “On the 30th of June, 2nd of July and 7th of July, during a scheduled maintenance there was elevated airborne radioactive contamination was detected inside controlled sections of the Koeberg Power Station. These events were fully contained within the facility; there was no release into the environment, nor was there any risk to the public. The recorded levels were extremely low, less than the radiation exposure from using a cellphone for several minutes.”

Video | Minister of Electricity and Energy, Eskom briefing on incidents at Koeberg Nuclear Power Station