South African businessman Rob Hersov says Eskom is run by the mafia.

He stated that every single element of Eskom has a mafia involved and they are stealing and breaking, and its being approved by the African National Congress.

He says the board of Eskom is made up by circus clowns.

Questioning Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s leadership, Hersov asked how long would take for him to fix the crisis?

In Friday’s interview with SABC’s On Point, the billionaire pointed out that Eskom needs to have someone like Gayton McKenzie on its newly-constituted board to deal with the various mafia elements that have become part of its operational existence.

He recently attracted public attention when he slammed the ANC government, describing it as full of incompetents and criminal elements, describing President Cyril Ramaphosa as spineless and useless.

He says they are responsible for presiding over a declining economy.

The mafia runs Eskom and they are stealing and breaking, approved by the ANC: Rob Hersov:

Hersov’s statement comes after the power utility has been struggling to keep the lights on for South African citizens.

Rolling blackouts have been a norm, where citizens struggle to keep up with their daily lives.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Eskom board has officially started its work. Gordhan says Eskom is still dealing with many issues related to fraud and theft.

He was speaking during the announcement of the new Eskom board members in a media briefing, on Friday.