Eskom has just announced that stage two power blackouts will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Monday and will run until Thursday.

Earlier, the power utility cautioned that the power system is severely constrained.

Eskom has appealed to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and switching off all non-essential items.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says the power system is very constrained for this evening and for the next few weeks.

“There are a number of generating units expected to return to service during the day today but the likelihood of load shedding is high and may be required at short notice, most likely during the evening peaks between 17:00 and 22:00. Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We currently have 5 232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 623MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. We would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We, therefore, warn all South Africans that the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding throughout the winter.”

Economists say the constant power blackouts are negatively affecting the country’s economy: