Eskom has announced that rolling blackouts will now move to Stage Four from 11 am until midnight. The power utility says this is due to ongoing unprotected strike action, and is compelled to take precautionary actions to conserve emergency generation reserves.

On Saturday and Sunday Stage Four rolling blackouts will be implemented from 05:00 am until midnight.

#POWERALERT1 To conserve emergency generation reserves, loadshedding will be implemented to Stage 4 from

11:00 am until midnight tonight. pic.twitter.com/IHv6sLVuqt — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 24, 2022

On Wednesday Stage Two was implemented from 10am until midnight.

Eskom warns that rolling blackouts may be escalated further due to a shortage in generation capacity: