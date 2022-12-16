Eskom has implemented Stage 6 rolling blackouts on Friday morning after the failure of eight generating units.

The power utility says a number of factors have led to the rapid depletion of energy reserves.

At 08:34 Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented. This was necessary due to the failure of 8 generating units overnight and the excessive reliance on OCGTs and pumped storage generation that is rapidly depleting these reserves. Eskom will give a full update in due course. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 16, 2022

Eskom has continued to call on South Africans to use electricity sparingly as the current energy crisis and blackouts are expected to continue.