Eskom says it will continue to implement Stage 5 load shedding (rolling blackouts) between 4pm and Stage 4 from 5am until further notice.

The power utility says this is due to a planned increase in generation planned maintenance from an average of 3000 MW in June to an average of 6000 MW in September, coupled with the recent multiple generation unit failures.

Eskom’s spokesperson, Daphne Mokoena, says the increased stages of load shedding are necessary to recover emergency generation reserves.

“Over the weekend, a generating unit at Duvha, Hendrina, Tutuka, and two generating units at Kendal power stations were taken offline for repairs. In the same period, a generating unit at Arnot, Camden, and Grootvlei power stations were returned to service. The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints.”

#PowerAlert1 Stage 5 loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00 today until 05:00 on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented until 16:00. pic.twitter.com/brRtjO5v0I — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 3, 2023