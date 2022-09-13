Eskom says the sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units on Tuesday morning has forced the power utility to implement Stage 4 blackouts across South Africa

“A sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units (1 920MW maximum generating capacity) has forced the implementation of Stage 4 loadshedding starting at 10:00 this morning. This will last until 05:00 on Thursday morning,” says Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

On Monday, Eskom reiterated the urgent need for additional energy supply.

Company Chief Operations Officer, Jan Oberholzer says the current rolling blackouts are necessary due to multi generation unit breakdowns at various power stations.

The power utility cites the poor performance of its units over the past week.

Eskom started rolling blackouts in various stages since last week Monday. The rolling blackouts will be effected for the rest of the week. Oberholzer says the power utility has lost over 20 000 megawatts from its 42 generation units in the last week.

