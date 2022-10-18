Eskom has just announced that stage four rolling blackouts have been implemented from 5:30 am Tuesday due to the breakdown of five generators at five power stations overnight.

Eskom’s Spokesperson is Sikonathi Mantshantsha, “Stage four load shedding was implemented at 5:30 this morning due to the breakdown of five generators at five power stations overnight. The load shedding will be implemented until further notice. A full statement will be published in the afternoon.”

The power utility had been implementing stage two power cuts from 4pm to midnight.

President shows confidence in Eskom management

On Monday, the Presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to have faith in the management of power utility Eskom as South Africa continues to endure load shedding.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told the media in Pretoria that issues affecting the utility are complex.

“The President still has faith in the management and leadership of Eskom. It will not be prudent to single out an individual at this stage, considering and appreciating the complexity of issues at Eskom, as they’ve been outlined before multiple times. The President has confidence that with the appointment of the new board, the executive management team at Eskom will have the necessary support strategically.”