Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding, which has already kicked in, would be implemented on Tuesday evening.

This is due to the generation units having tripped at both the Kendal and Lethabo power stations.

Eskom Spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says, “A generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations have just tripped. This necessitates the immediate escalation of load shedding to Stage 4 at 18:00. This stage of load shedding will be maintained until further notice. Eskom will publish a full statement tomorrow afternoon.”

Recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government is doing all in its power to ensure that load shedding is minimised in South Africa.

The president had to cut short his international trip last month after the country was put under Stage 6 load shedding.

“We’ve been working in the recent period that Eskom must be fixed, and then there was a loss of a number of units. Up to 50% of the capacity of Eskom just broke down. And that is now being restored and we are hoping that load shedding izakwehla [it will reduce] and I want to thank you for your patience.”