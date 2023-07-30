Eskom says Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 16h00 this afternoon until 5 am tomorrow morning. Stage 2 load shedding will then be implemented during the day tomorrow until 16h00 when Stage 4 will return.

Eskom says this pattern will continue until further notice.

The power is again appealing to the public to reduce electricity demand to avoid higher stages of loadshedding.

The utility says demand for electricity is increasing due to the current cold weather.

Spokesperson, Daphney Mokoena, says they are appealing that non-essential appliances such as pool pumps and geysers be switched off.

“We appeal to members of the public to reduce their electricity demand by switching off non-essential appliances mainly geysers and swimming pool pumps. This will continue to alleviate pressure on the systems and avoid higher stages of load shedding.”

#POWERALERT1 Loadshedding will be implemented at Stages 2 and 4 during the week pic.twitter.com/tMbX9j9z4N — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 30, 2023