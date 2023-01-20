Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 4 from this hour until 5am on Saturday morning. Stage 3 will be implemented from 5am tomorrow morning until 4pm. From there on stage 4 will be implemented in the evening hours.

#LoadsheddingUpdate Loadshedding will be maintained at #Stage4 for this and tomorrow evenings at 16:00 – 05:00. Loadshedding will be lowered to Stage 3 at 05:00 – 16:00 on Saturday and further reduced to Stage 2 on Sunday morning. A full statement will be published on Sunday. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 20, 2023

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says a full statement will be published on Sunday

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is consulting widely with different stakeholders to address the country’s dire energy crisis.

Ramaphosa convened a meeting with leaders of political parties, the National Energy Crisis Committee and the Eskom board last Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa discusses SA's electricity crisis with several political parties leaders

This was followed by another round of consultations with labour, business and interfaith groups.