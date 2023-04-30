Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding has been implemented from 4 pm Sunday afternoon until 5am on Monday morning. Thereafter, various stages of load shedding, ranging from Stage 2 until 4, will be implemented.

The power utility’s Crisis Communication Manager, Menzi Mngomezulu, explains the most recent breakdowns.

“Breakdowns are currently at 17 702MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3 702MW. Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Matla and Medupi power stations returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit each at Grootvlei and Lethabo power stations was taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Arnot, Duvha, Kriel, and Lethabo power stations contributed to the current capacity constraints.”

#PowerAlert1 Loadshedding will be implemented at various stages until Wednesday pic.twitter.com/bKOxESWrV1 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 30, 2023