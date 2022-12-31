Eskom is implementing Stage 2 blackouts on Saturday and will suspend it at 4pm in the afternoon as well as the whole of New Year’s Day.

Eskom has been battling to keep the lights on amid continued breakdowns at its aging coal-fired power plants.

Eskom says Stage 2 rolling blackouts are expected to be introduced again from 05:00 on Monday.

1/2 Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 tomorrow morning. Thereafter, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on 31 December. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 30, 2022

