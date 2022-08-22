Eskom has yet again warned that its system is constrained and that stage two rolling blackouts could be instituted at short notice from four on Monday afternoon to midnight during this week.

The utility says the possible load shedding is again because of breakdowns and delays in bringing some generating units back online.

#POWERALERT1 Eskom cautions the public that the generation system remains constrained and Stage 2 loadshedding might be implemented at short notice during the evening peaks this week pic.twitter.com/tSe3FICxvA — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 22, 2022

Eskom suspended its rolling blackout over the weekend due to an improvement in its generation capacity and lower demand during the weekend.

Eskom implemented rolling blackouts last week. They went up to stage four and were later reduced to stage two.