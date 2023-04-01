Eskom has announced that it has handed back the operations of Uganda’s power stations to the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL). The power utility says the decision not to renew the agreement is in line with its strategic direction to put more effort into turning Eskom’s performance in South Africa around.

The agreement was established in 2002 when Eskom Uganda took over the operation and maintenance of Kiira and Nalubaale hydroelectric power stations on a 20-year concession on the first of April 2003.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Eskom Uganda, Andrew Etzinger adds that the company has also contributed over 50 million dollars to Uganda’s economy through taxes and other levies since the start of the agreement.