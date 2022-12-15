Eskom has granted the Johannesburg City Power some reprieve from rolling blackouts in areas that have experienced significant loss of electricity.

This follows the city’s request to be excluded from the rolling blackouts for three days to deal with the escalating faults and outages, after torrential rains in the city last week.

The recent storms have affected parts of Johannesburg and several areas have been without power for almost a week.

A number of areas in the city which includes Randburg, Fairlands. Roodepoort, Lenasia, Pennyville, Reefhaven and Hursthill amongst others have been without power for days.

Heavy thunderstorms and flooding that was experienced in Johannesburg last week has damaged city power infrastructure.

In a statement posted on twitter, Eskom says, through collaboration between the two entities, and in accordance with the national energy regulator or NERSA, Eskom was able to assist the city of Johannesburg during this period.

Video: Johannesburg’s City Power struggles to fix outages affecting almost 5 000 households