Eskom electrification pgm provides power to 7-million homes in GP

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom says it has electrified over 200 000 houses at an informal settlement in Kromdraai, Mogale City west of Gauteng.

The power utility says this is part of its commitment to expand access to electricity for communities.

Since the beginning of the electrification program, Eskom says over 7-million homes have been connected to the grid in Gauteng.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi says the electrification of these homes not only enhances residents’ dignity and quality of life but also fosters economic development within the community.

“Eskom’s electrification program aligns with the government’s goal of achieving universal access to electricity for all South Africans. Access to electricity supports educational opportunities and small business activities, contributing to the overall growth and development of the area. In providing electricity, we contribute to environmental sustainability and promote responsible energy use. Eskom remains dedicated to its mission of powering the nation and ensuring that all South Africans have access to electricity.”