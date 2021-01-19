Eskom regularly implements load reduction by switching off power at certain intervals in areas where it says most people do not pay for their services

Power utility Eskom has defended its load reduction strategy.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has criticised the power utility, calling it reckless for switching off power in poor areas.

Eskom regularly implements load reduction by switching off power at certain intervals in areas where it says most people do not pay for their services.

However, Lesufi says the power outages also affect schooling in these areas.

Gauteng Eskom spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya has defended the system adding that Eskom, unfortunately, doesn’t have the infrastructure to specifically exclude schools.