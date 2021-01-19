“Based on the purpose to protect the network equipment in order to avoid extended power outages and the persisting high loads on the network, load reduction remains a necessary intervention to stick to. Should there be a significant change in the root causes of network overloading the area/network concerned will be excluded from load reduction and real-time monitoring will continue to ensure that we continue to safeguard the asset from a repeat failure.”
The cash-strapped entity has been implementing Stage 2 loadshedding since last Thursday.
Eskom wants to manage emergency generation reserves and identify risks to the power system.
Eskom load shedding until September: