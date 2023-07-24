Power utility, Eskom says it will continue with Stage 5 load shedding until 5 am on Tuesday morning and that Stage 4 will then be implemented until further notice.

Eskom says this is because of further delays in returning generating units to service.

It says this was also due to the further failure of five generating units.

The highly-indebted power utility says it will publish another update should any significant changes occur.

