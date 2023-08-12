Eskom says it will continue to implement Stage 3 load shedding until 5 am on Sunday morning when Stage 1 will kick in.

It says Stage 1 will continue until 4 pm on Sunday after which Stage 3 will return until 5 am on Monday morning.

Eskom says it will issue an update on load shedding on Monday.

Breakdowns are currently at 16 547 MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4 507 MW.

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Arnot and two generating units at Matla power stations were returned to service.

