Eskom says it’s concerned about the unabating criminal practice involving the theft and vandalism of pylons, which is also spreading across Gauteng.

This after five Eskom pylons collapsed due to theft and vandalism in Hammanskraal along the R101 road earlier this week.

Update on 132kv powerlines that fell on the N4: The N4 East Highway between the Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramp is closed as a result of several pylons that collapsed last night leaving large parts of Pretoria East without power. pic.twitter.com/7PjT9UolgB — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) April 10, 2023

Large parts of Pretoria East without power after pylons collapse:

This is the second pylon incident in Tshwane this month, after six pylons collapsed, plunging parts of Pretoria East and Mamelodi into darkness.

Gauteng Maintenance and Operations senior manager at Eskom Mashangu Xivambu, “Plans are under way to rebuild the infrastructure as the integrity of the towers was compromised beyond repair. The theft of tower members leads to the instability and collapse of the pylons that carry high voltage power lines, which then poses a serious safety risk to members of the public and often results in the interruption of supply. Such criminal practices have an additionally devastating impact on the economy and on Eskom’s ability to sustain the provision of electricity. The power utility spends a fortune on the replacement of damaged pylons and other network equipment.”

I want to thank MMC Themba Fosi for his speedy response to reported attempts to vandalise one pylon in Mamelodi. I also want to thank the residents who reported the matter. Let’s work together to protect our City infrastructure. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/knsptpviAd — Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) April 14, 2023

#EskomGauteng#MediaStatement Five Eskom pylons collapse due to theft and vandalism in Hammanskraal pic.twitter.com/whyitF1Mig — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 14, 2023