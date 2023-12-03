Eskom CEO issue needs urgent attention to bring stability: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the issue of the Eskom CEO must be addressed with the aim of bringing stability to the power utility.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of 2023 United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP28) in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

The president met with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, where the focus was on the Just Energy Transition.

After addressing the G77 summit, Ramaphosa took time to respond to pressing issues in South Africa.

These relate to a court judgment on the responsibility of the state to ensure hospitals and schools have electricity.

The president also touched on the current war between Israel and Hamas, where he again called for a ceasefire.

He appealed to the international community to double their efforts to find a permanent solution to the Middle East crisis.

More details in the report below: