The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling on the acting Eskom CEO Calib Cassim to immediately rescind the multi-million rand tender for a new company logo.

The power utility reportedly issued a tender asking suppliers to provide services for the design of a new logo and the development of a new corporate identity.

DA MP and Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises, Ghaleb Cachalia, says this would be frivolous spending considering Eskom’s huge debt.