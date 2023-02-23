Eskom has announced that the CEO André de Ruyter will leave the power utility with immediate effect.

It says following a special board meeting convened last night, both the power utility and de Ruyter mutually agreed to terminate the CEO’s contract.

De Ruyter resigned in December last year and was expected to remain at the helm until the end of next month to allow the board to find a replacement.

There had been growing calls for de Ruyter to step down amid the rolling blackouts.

He was appointed Eskom CEO in December 2019.

