Eskom boosts education, young scientists through flagship Expo

Eskom is stepping up its investment in education and the development of young scientists, with its Expo for Young Scientists identified as one of its flagship programmes.

Eskom Expo Foundation Acting CEO, Mologadi Motshele, says the organisation is also working with schools, district offices and provincial education structures to strengthen Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The two-day science fair held in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, brings together young learners to showcase scientific research, innovation and solutions to real-world challenges.

Motshele says the investment is aimed at nurturing the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators.

“For Eskom Development Foundation, in a number of programmes that we invest in, we have invested under education. Expo is one of our main flagship programmes, and it is over and above other programmes that we do. But I also want to mention that we are also involved with the schools, district offices, the province, and even in mass competition. But today, we have invested as Eskom as in the Expo of the Young Scientists,” adds Motshele.

Video| Eskom Expo encourages learners to explore science:

