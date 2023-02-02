Eskom says it anticipates bringing stages of load shedding down as the weekend approaches.

The power utility says they have managed to get some of the generating units back online.

Eskom’s acting Group Executive Thomas Conradie says, “We have had a number of units returning over the last day and we seem to be returning today and tomorrow and we anticipate to reduce stages of load shedding as we approach weekend and also with the lower demand. We have been working hard to address the high levels of unavailability that we do have. Tomorrow we are returning two units that have been off on two weeks and that will assist in bringing the megawatts back.”

Eskom briefing on state of the system:

Meanwhile, the power utility says they are dealing with planned and unplanned maintenance at the Koeberg nuclear power station in the Western Cape and have plans to bring it online which will add stability to the grid.

Eskom board member, Mteto Nyati says they are looking at accelerating challenges facing the state-owned power utility like aging power plants to resolve rolling blackouts.

Nyati says they are also investing on human capital.

“A majority of Eskom employees that are great people doing exceptional work that are so committed to this company and are also committed to the country. It is important that we continue to support them so that they can help us to execute this recovery plan. It’s also important that we find ways and means to incentivise them so that they can continue to do what is required as this country and our planned maintenance was being executed.”