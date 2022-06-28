Unions, the NUM, and Numsa, say there has been what they call ‘considerable progress’ in talks around wages with Eskom and that a new offer will be tabled at the Central Bargaining Forum on Friday.

The unions have called on members to give the negotiations a chance.

The NUM and Numsa say, in a statement, that they will embark on a consultation process with workers regarding the new offer.

Details of the offer have not been released by the unions.

Gordhan says he hopes workers will return to their posts tomorrow.

Eskom earlier announced that due to the unprotected industrial action, Stage 6 load shedding would be implemented from 16h00 until 22h00.

Stage 4 will then be implemented at 22h00 until midnight.

Eskom says load shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 until 05h00 tomorrow morning.

Stage 4 will then be implemented again until 16h00 tomorrow and Stage 6 from 16h00 to 22h00.

Eskom says South Africans should brace themselves for longer periods of power cuts: