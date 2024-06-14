Eskom marks 79 days without load shedding

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom says today marks 79 days of no load shedding as it continues to implement its recovery plan to reduce load shedding.

Eskom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dan Marokane says this is due to teamwork and the dedication to keep the lights on.

However, Marokane says there is still a risk of load shedding. He was briefing the media on his 100 days as Eskom’s CEO at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg.

“The executive team here before my arrival, together with our staff, have already achieved significant progress in the areas of generation recovery. As we speak today, we are on 79 days without load shedding. We have seen some phenomenal performance in as far as the reduction of unplanned outages is concerned.”

