The family of three young people who were shot dead at their homestead at Mtilombo in Eziqwaqweni at Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been taken to a place of safety.

The victims aged between 14 and 27 were shot and killed on Wednesday evening by two suspects. The fourth victim who survived the attack was taken to hospital.

Umlalazi Municipality Mayor Queen Xulu says it’s unfortunate that such incidents continue.

“We are very shocked as Umlalazi Municipality to have this situation, which is shocking, which is also very bad, the situation in Umlalazi is not good at all because of the incidents that are happening in all corners of Umlalazi. As we speak now the day before yesterday, we were coming from Ward 6 where very young children, the one died on the spot and the one is at the hospital.”