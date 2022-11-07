Residents of Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape have raised concerns over the escalating problem of gangsterism and drug dealing in the area.

The residents say what is even more alarming is gangster members recruiting learners as young as 13, and schools have become a hub that breeds criminals.

The concerns were raised during a visit by Safety MEC, Xolile Nqatha to the area, as part of the safety campaign ahead of the festive season.

The campaign, themed “Don’t keep quiet when things go wrong,” seeks to encourage the community to unite against crime.

Humansdorp, was once a peaceful small town, but now it is gaffled by trauma and fear. What is even more scary, is the bleak future that learners are facing.

Residents say they live under constant fear.

“It is very scary and sad what is happening, our kids carry weapons to school, and it is hard because they say they are protecting themselves, but what kind of a future is that. We are trying to help this situation, but it’s hard considering that we have a school that will have over 2000 learners, and we are supposed to keep them safe and the staff safe.”

Humansdorp Senior Secondary School is targeted by criminals. It is one of the schools where learners are allegedly threatened and tempted to affiliate with gangs.

Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has called on communities to take a stand against crime.

“So, for those who commit crime and recruit children into selling drugs, this is not a battle we are fighting alone. So, we are calling on communities to work with us and put an end to this scourge. But since we have activated this campaign here, we have managed to decrease the crime rate in this area, but we will continue to keep a close eye on the community.”

It is estimated that approximately 30 young people have been violently killed in Humansdorp in the past three years. The MEC will also visit areas like Lusikisiki and Mthatha as part of the safety campaign.