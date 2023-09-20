Erasmus starts 2nd tenure with Bok victory over Ireland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The second tenure of Rassie Erasmus as Springbok head coach has started on a winning note.

The World Cup champions upheld their World Rugby ranking by beating second-ranked Ireland 27-20 in the first of two test matches at a packed Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria last night.

The Springboks, who led 13-8 at halftime, scored two tries and a penalty try to Ireland’s three tries.

This victory marks the Springboks’ first win over Ireland since 2016, breaking a run of three successive defeats, including one at last year’s World Cup in France.

Match report: The #Springboks held their nerve to beat Ireland, with enough to work on before next weekend’s second Test – more here: https://t.co/XhGNBWgt8m 👍#ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvIRE pic.twitter.com/PkvcmV10Qr — Springboks (@Springboks) July 6, 2024

Reaction from #Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus: “Overall, the goal was achieved but it was far from a perfect performance” – more here: https://t.co/N5xwZOmzFi 🗣#ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvIRE pic.twitter.com/1WQ69xLW7I — Springboks (@Springboks) July 6, 2024