Erasmus pulls out the big guns for Ireland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has rolled out the heavy artillery for Saturday’s first test against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

The 23-player match-day squad features 20 Rugby World Cup winners.

The entire starting 15 and five players are on the replacements’ bench.

The three players in the match-day squad who weren’t part of the squad at last year’s World Cup in France are prop Gerhard Steenekamp, lock Salmaan Moerat and utility back, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

They are on the bench with a six-two split in favor of the forwards

Twelve of the starting 15 for Saturday’s match against the second-best nation in the world, started in last year’s World Cup final, while the other three, Willie le Roux, Kwagga Smith, and Ox Nche came off the bench.