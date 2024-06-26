Erasmus gives favourites tag to Ireland

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has given the favourites tag to Ireland ahead of the first test between the two nations next Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.

Erasmus says the statistics don’t lie, with Ireland beating South Africa in their three most recent test matches.

In doing so, Erasmus has employed that age old pressure release tactic, by touting his World Cup Champions as the underdogs.

The Springboks are readying themselves for the two match test series against Ireland, knowing that they have much to prove to their opponents.

The Green and Gold have not beaten the men from the Emerald Isle in the last three meetings, twice in Dublin and most recently in a pool match at the World Cup in France last year. Erasmus says he can’t argue with the facts.

“If there is one team that has certainly got the upper hand, it just shows on paper that since 2016. I never want to make us the underdogs, we don’t want to be the underdogs but the stats is there we haven’t beaten them since 2016.”

Erasmus also reiterated that Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks against Ireland. He is back in the Boks squad, with a clean bill of health, fit and raring to go.

“Siya will be captain, and Siya will play six flank and Siya is fit and Siya has got no injury and Siya is not fat and Siya is not transparent.”

Erasmus’ attention to detail is very evident in the squad he has picked. The national team has 39 players in camp, another 14 on stand-by and in total, they’ve been keeping tabs on 98 South African players from around the world.

“I do think our depth is healthy last year we had one flyhalf at the world cup final and now we have five guys that we probably can put there.”

And even with so many players in the mix, there is still talk of those that missed out. Erasmus says he welcomes the debate on who gets the nod and says he does listen to what the rugby public is saying.

“I love it when the people get into it and have their opinions it shows that they watch rugby and they follow rugby and they know the game and sometimes they make you think.”

There is a week and half until the first test against Ireland and that, coupled with the win over Wales, should offer enough time to acclimatize to the rigors of the international season.