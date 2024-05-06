Equal opportunities ensure disabled children are not stigmatised

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Disabled children hail the arrival of democratic law that ensures equal opportunities for them as any South African citizen.

30 years into South Africa’s democracy, some parents of children with intellectual disabilities have lauded the government’s efforts in ensuring that their children have access to basic education and economic opportunities.

In Limpopo alone, over 20 special schools offer academic and vocational training for learners diagnosed with varying conditions that cause different spectrums of intellectual disabilities.

There have, however, been calls for government to simplify the application process to ensure that more children are speedily diagnosed and admitted at relevant schools.

Learners at Tshilwavhusiku Razwimisani Special School celebrate the launch of the Inclusive Education campaign. The campaign seeks to ensure that all children have an equal opportunity to access basic education.

Over 200 learners have been enrolled at the school. Depending on each learner’s interests and talents the sky is the limit in terms of the trades they can participate in.

Among the learners is Nndanganeni Mavhunga’s 16-year-old son, Phathutshedzo, who was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) at birth.

Mavhunga says it was hard for her to accept her son’s condition. She says that her fear of being stigmatized increased when her 11-year-old son, Uakona, was diagnosed with the same condition.

“It was very hard for me to accept that my second child also has a disability and is also going to a special school. It took me maybe two months of not going out and not interacting with anyone before I found a far place for a school when there is a school nearby, I went as far as Lebowakgomo to register my child.”

Matodzi Mulamavu, also recalls her struggle to accept her daughter’s autism diagnosis.

“At first it was difficult for me as a mother to accept that I’ve got a child with a disability because of the stigma where I was staying, the people wondering how you can have a disabled child, what you did to the child after giving birth, that the child is bewitched or whatnot. I did not want to get my child into school at the local village where I am staying. I even went to Thohoyandou before I realised I cannot nurse someone else’s child when I have my own child, whom I am ashamed, to nurse. So I must be strong and not be ashamed of my daughter and take responsibility for her.”

Limpopo Inclusive Education Chief Director, Cebile Khanye, says though there are budgetary constraints, the department is committed to ensuring that all children with intellectual disabilities can access education.

“Limpopo has 25 schools for learners with severe intellectual disabilities and these schools are not municipally or locally based, it wouldn’t be correct for us as a department to say they are enough, we don’t need a special school in every municipality but we need schools with enough facilities, enough spaces in terms of boarding facilities because as they are provincial schools they learn better in a residential setup.”

The parents call for the simplification of the application process.

“The child is registered at a provincial level and maybe because they have transferred her that side she is staying at home so the process is a mess it’s not like before where they would ask for the psychological report and your ID for the child to be registered. That process is delaying the children.”

As part of its Inclusive Education Campaign, Limpopo education MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, says the department’s partnership with the Department of Social Development has ensured that social workers who are stationed at all government pre-schools can assess and refer children with intellectual disabilities.

“They can take them to our ECDS for assessment. That assessment can help us to advise the parent on what to do with the child. We are saying we don’t want to leave any child behind because Limpopo is a rural community and whatever happens people respond to stigmatising before thinking of helping.”

Limpopo Inclusive Education Chief Director, Cebile, also says it is a struggle to retain specialized professionals in many special schools in rural areas.

“They are fairly young professionals and the rural setup amongst other things is a challenge for them, there is a lack of access to water. Can you imagine how a young person, some of them come from urbanised areas, is challenged to find schools for their children? The rurality and the available facilities for further opportunities for them as individuals is hard. The nearest mall is a distance and there is a cellular network signal problem so it is very difficult for a province like Limpopo to retain its professionals.”

Nndanganeni Mavhunga and Matodzi Mulamavu advise other parents with disabled children.

“To the parents who have kids with disabilities, come out of the closet and tell people what is happening in your life because you will die and no one will know how to cope with your kids, or how to help them. Please don’t hide your child, let your child play with other kids, ask for help if there is a need, and don’t beat your child.”

Most of the items, including beadwork and baked products, that are produced by Tshilwavhusiku Razwimisani Special School learners, are sold at various markets. The learners are also taught baking and business literacy to ensure that they can commercialise their trade and participate in the economy.