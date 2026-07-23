EPWP job applications to move online to curb corruption: Macpherson

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson says the applications for the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) jobs will in future be done online.

Macpherson says this will curb the alleged corruption and nepotism. The first phase of the EPWP programme has been launched in KwaZulu-Natal.

Macpherson was speaking during the launch of the Limpopo leg of the programme at Ga-Nkoana outside Burgersfort.

“ Recruitment for working on infrastructure will be done through your cell phone. It will allow you as a young person to register yourself, create your own profile, record your skills and qualifications and ensure that opportunities are match directly with you and not anybody else. It will allow government partners to verify participants so we will ensure only local people are given opportunities and not people that are not from those areas.”

Today, ahead of the launch of the Working on Infrastructure pilot programme in Limpopo, I paid a courtesy visit to Her Majesty, Queen Manyaku Thulare of the Bapedi Kingdom at her Royal Palace. I thanked Her Majesty for welcoming us to the Kingdom and discussed how traditional… pic.twitter.com/Loxin19PWH — Dean Macpherson MP (@DeanMacpherson) July 23, 2026

-Report by Rudzani Tshivhase