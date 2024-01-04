Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew groped her, documents show

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman who has said she was victimized by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said Britain’s Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2001, according to court documents from a civil lawsuit unsealed on Wednesday.

The incident, which has been previously reported by other media outlets and Andrew has denied, was among the details described in an initial trove of previously redacted documents that otherwise revealed few new details about the extent of Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking activities.

More documents are expected to be unsealed or unredacted in the coming days.

Prince Andrew could not immediately be reached for comment.

Epstein socialized with Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities before pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. He took his own life in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Dozens of women have accused Epstein of forcing them to provide sexual services to him and his guests at his private Caribbean island and homes he owned in New York, Florida and New Mexico.