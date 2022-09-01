Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has rejoined struggling Everton on a two-year contract from Paris St Germain for a second spell, following his 2016-2019 stint. The Goodison Park team currently sits at 17th spot from five matches, earning just three points from three draws, with no wins.

Fulham, who have won two, lost one and drawn two of their five matches played, have signed former France defender Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain.

Southampton defender Jack Stephens has joined promoted club Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the season. He made 151 appearances for Southampton after joining the club’s academy in 2011. Bournemouth suffered a humiliating 9-0 loss to Liverpool recently.

Promoted Nottingham Forest have made their 19th signing of the summer, bringing in defender Willy Boly from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a two-year deal. Forest have registered one win and one draw in their five matches played.

Leicester City have signed defender Wout Faes from French club Stade Reims on a five-year deal, subject to international clearance. He comes in as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea. Leicester currently occupy last place on the EPL table with just a draw and four losses.

German defensive midfielder Julian Weigl has joined Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Benfica.

Premier League champions Manchester City have signed Swiss international defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract. City have made a good start to the 2022 season trailing Arsenal by two points in second spot.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax on a five-year deal, with the option of an additional year. British media reported the transfer was worth initial 80.75 million pounds ($93.66 million), with a further 4.25 million pounds in add-ons for the 22-year-old. Manchester United have shown improvement after a wobbly start to the season, with a Liverpool victory under their belts.

LaLiga

Barcelona have terminated striker Martin Braithwaite’s contract which ran until the end of the 2023-24 season, amid reports that the Denmark international is set to join Espanyol.

Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu has joined LaLiga side Girona after a seven-year spell at Southampton.