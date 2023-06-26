The families of the 21 young people who died in the Enyobeni tragedy in East London in 2022 are commemorating one year since the death of their children.

The young people died at the tavern during a pen down celebration party. According to reports by the department of health, the young people died of asphyxiation, but their parents have rejected the report, alleging that some information is being withheld from them.

In an attempt to keep the legacy of their children alive, they are establishing a Non-Profit Organisation to raise awareness about alcohol consumption by teenagers and substance abuse.

The families of the deceased together with community members will hold a memorial service at Scenary Park Community Hall in celebration of these young people’s lives.

Following the death of the young people, whose cause of death evoked mixed emotions, the public have raised concerns about the sale of liquor to minors and laws that perpetuate the use of alcohol as a tool to make money regardless of the presence of minors in society.

Enyobeni Tavern Tragedy | SA needs better policing of liquor laws:

